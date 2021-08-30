Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Up 0.8%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56). Approximately 64,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 102,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £627.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

