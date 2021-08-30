ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 141.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 30.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.92 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $834.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

