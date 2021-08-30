ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 4.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $839.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $835.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

