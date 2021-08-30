Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.35

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 146973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

