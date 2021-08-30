Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $119.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $126.37 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $718.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $130.58 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

