Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,855 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

