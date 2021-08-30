Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 10,361 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $93.28 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

