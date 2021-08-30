Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY opened at $110.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.