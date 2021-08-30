Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $376.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

