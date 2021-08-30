Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.49 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $204,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Equitable by 29.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 118.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after buying an additional 1,818,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.