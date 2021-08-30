Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $139,780,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

