Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.63 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

