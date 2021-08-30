Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SHO opened at $11.63 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
