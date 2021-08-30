Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,030 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

