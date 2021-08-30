Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,326 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

