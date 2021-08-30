Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,360 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 156.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 162,093 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UHS opened at $156.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

