Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,109 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

