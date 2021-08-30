Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 481,697 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481,697 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $8.74 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.