Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Getty Realty worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

