Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,877 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP opened at $58.11 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

