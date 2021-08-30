Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $8.99. Astra Space shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 71,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

