AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,661.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,180 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 188,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

