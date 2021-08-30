ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.