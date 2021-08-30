Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.87

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $14.94. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,696.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

