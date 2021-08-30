Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 373.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
