Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 373.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

