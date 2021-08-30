ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

ATIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 2,633,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,448. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.