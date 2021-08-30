Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 306,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

