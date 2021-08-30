Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Down 1.4%

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.61. 7,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 83,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.12.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

