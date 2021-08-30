Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $52.84

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $57.11. Atlanticus shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. Analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,860 in the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

