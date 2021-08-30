Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in August

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

