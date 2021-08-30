Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,662. The company has a market capitalization of $355.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

