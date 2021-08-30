Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $358.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.17. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $359.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

