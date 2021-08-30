Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $359.95

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $359.95 and last traded at $359.95, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.34.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of -127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

