Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 5%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 11,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 676,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atomera by 1,156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 284,337 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atomera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

