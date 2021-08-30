AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report $69.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. AtriCure reported sales of $54.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 101,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

