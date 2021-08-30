ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSAF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

