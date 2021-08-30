ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSAF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.