ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.71

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.71 and last traded at C$45.42, with a volume of 13245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $780,803.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

