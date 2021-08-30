AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

