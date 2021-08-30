Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 14,500 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HUSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. 407,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,937. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a current ratio of 45.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

