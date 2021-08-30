Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 204,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,115,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.