Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $315.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 593,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

