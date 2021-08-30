Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,196,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 6,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.