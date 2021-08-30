Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

