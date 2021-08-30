Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 172.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,406,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $179.94 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

