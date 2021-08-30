AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) COO Sells $336,150.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVB traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $228.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

