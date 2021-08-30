Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Raised by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,960 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 5.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $48,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

AVDE stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,373. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57.

