Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 14.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 2.75% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,615,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,785,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 126,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $77.07.

