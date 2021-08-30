Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Raised by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.76% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 205,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

AVUV stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. 11,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,219. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04.

