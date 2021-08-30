Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of AVYA opened at $20.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

