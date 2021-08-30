Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.
AVYA opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
