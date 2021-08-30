AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 6.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19. 11,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,245,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.